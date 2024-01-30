Want To Save Time Selling Your Home? Price it Right!

The average time to sell a home in Illinois has risen steadily throughout 2023. This doesn’t mean it is taking a long time to sell, just that it is taking longer. The key factor is simply this – if your home is priced too high, no one will make an offer. Make sure that doesn’t happen to you.

As the Illinois market settles back into a more usual pattern of demand – slightly more homes for sale than buyers – the time it takes to sell has begun to rise. The overall process can be broken down into two parts. First, how long does it take before an offer comes and can be negotiated. Second, how long does the inspection and escrow process take before the sale closes.

Right now, the average time before an expected offer arrives is around one month. The key here is understanding what “average” means. If you take out the homes that sell in the first seven to ten days that they are on the market, the average time goes up to nearly two months. What causes this pattern? No surprise here – price. Regardless of what price range a house is in, if it is not priced within about 10% of where it will sell, no offer usually comes at all. The price at which an offer will come is called the “Trigger Price.” Above that price, the home will just sit. How we know this is that a home at the Trigger Price has a contract in less than 10 days. So, the shortest time to a contract is a starting price for the home that is at the Trigger Price. That does not mean to underprice a property, so make sure you have a professional help you with your research.

Contract negotiations are just that. A few months ago, a seller just had to pick the offer they wanted from the several that came on the first day the home was on the market. Now, as is true most of the time, you can expect to go back and forth a few times before coming to an agreement. Make sure the tone of the negotiations communicates a willingness to get a deal done.

Another change from last year is that buyers want to fully inspect a home and get a mortgage. This greatly affects the time a home is in escrow before it sells. Inspections take one to two weeks, and an appraisal and loan commitment can take another three to six weeks. A seller can affect this timetable greatly if they understand the process and the incentives they could offer. Get help from a good agent to help manage this process.