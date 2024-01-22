Sauk Valley Community College Hosts Chocolate Rendezvous in February!

Prepare your senses for a night of unparalleled delight at the Chocolate Rendezvous—an event where indulgence meets impact!

On this enchanting evening, chocolates and generosity make the ultimate pairing as we come together to support the SVCC Impact Program.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024 you’ll step into a world of decadence as you savor the finest chocolates and desserts, top shelf drinks, and delectable appetizers—all crafted for your enjoyment. Top that off with live entertainment, bourbon pairings, and fireworks for an enchanting evening at Sauk Valley Community College.

The Chocolate Rendezvous isn’t just about satisfying your sweet tooth - it’s also an opportunity to support the educational pursuits of local students.

What sets this exclusive event apart is its commitment to philanthropy without the typical fundraising hassles. Your ticket ensures access to an evening where every bite, sip, and moment spent in indulgence contributes to the SVCC Impact Program. Your support allows local students to earn their tuition and fees at Sauk Valley Community College for up to three years through community volunteering, in turn creating pathways to brighter futures. As you revel in the decadence of the premiere event of the Sauk Valley, know that you are also making a difference in the lives of students in our community.

So, dust off your red and black finery, and join us on February 17 for the Chocolate Rendezvous! With a parking shuttle and a dazzling fireworks display to cap off the night, it’s a celebration of philanthropy, gourmet delights, and shared moments with your loved ones—an event you won’t want to miss.

VIP and general admission tickets can be purchased at svcc.edu/chocolate .

For more information, please call the Sauk Valley College Foundation at 815-835-6329.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu