Choosing the Right Paint for the Room

Applying a fresh coat of paint is a relatively quick and easy way to transform any room in your home or office. When you spruce up those walls with a new color or texture – and perhaps add a bit of new decorative flair, it becomes a great (and fast) way to add value and improve the overall feel of the space.

But are you wondering what colors and sheens are the most popular for each type of room? Here is a quick guide to help you get started.

The Best Finishes for Each Space

Flat and matte – best for ceilings, living rooms and bedrooms.

Eggshell and satin – best for family rooms, hallways, bedrooms and living rooms.

Semi-gloss – best for kitchens, bathrooms, and trim.

When deciding, think about how each room is used. For rooms with high traffic or high humidity and moisture, higher sheen paint is easier to clean and is more durable. For rooms with a lot of natural light, a matte or eggshell sheen paint is best, as it reflects light differently and helps mask imperfections in the walls.

Basic Color Guide

Kitchen – whites, creams, blues, light oranges, and yellows.

Bathroom – neutrals, peach, light yellows, whites.

Bedroom – blues, greens, silvers, grays, or light browns.

Living room – maroons, grays, whites, light blues, and greens.

Office – yellows, greens, light blues, bronze.

Hallways – whites, light grays, and light blues.

While the color choices will ultimately depend on your personal preference and matching up with your furniture and style of décor, this basic guide should help you start thinking about how to brighten up any space. For trendwatchers, Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year is Peach Fuzz.

