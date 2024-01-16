CGH Invests In the Future

The healthcare experience begins as soon as our patients step into the CGH entrance and lobby – two areas that create a strong first impression. With this in mind, we are excited that construction has begun. Over the next 18-24 months, the 20,000 square foot project will modernize the most dated parts of the hospital. As far as funding for the project, the hospital is being fiscally conservative and will utilize in-house construction staff as well as capital improvement funds set aside each year.

“As a not-for-profit community hospital, we must be good stewards of our resources,” said Cindy Zander, VP of Support Services. “By utilizing our amazing Plant Operations (POM) staff, we will save millions of dollars. Other than the exterior addition, all construction is being completed by internal staff.”

Entrance/Exterior: The new exterior will include a canopy and atrium, improved security, and a more private pick-up and drop-off area.

Lobby: The modernized lobby will feature expanded seating and a brighter, more welcoming environment. Reception will be more accessible for those who need information or assistance.

Admitting: Admitting will be relocated to a more prominent position. Private consultation rooms will offer more confidentiality.

Cafeteria: In addition to new equipment, the Fresh Café will be extensively remodeled. Once public areas are shut down for construction, different food options will be offered, as well as grab-and-go items.

“The last renovations in our cafeteria and lobby were completed in 1986/1988 – we are long overdue in investing in these areas. Thank you for your support and patience during this challenging construction period,” said Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH President and CEO.

The CGH Main Entrance is CLOSED. If you have a hospital appointment, park in the West lot, registration is just inside. Visitors may also park in the East lot and enter the door that faces 2nd Ave.

