Morrison Community Hospital Offers Superior Skilled Nursing Care

Patients should know they have a choice for skilled nursing care once their inpatient hospitalization stay is completed. Skilled nursing care is a must for those requiring daily specialized services from a skilled nurse and/or a rehabilitation professional until they’re ready to return home.

Patients needing more time to recover from orthopedic issues, such as hip fractures, knee replacements, or anything requiring physical and occupational therapy, need a facility that can accommodate their needs. Patients recovering from pneumonia or heart issues may also be too weak to return home, and those needing wound care, post-surgical nursing care, or IV antibiotics for infections also need rehabilitation and skilled services. MCH provides respite care, outpatient IV therapies, and physical and occupational therapy, plus hospitalization for acute illnesses.

Morrison Community Hospital has a reputation for high quality services recognized by area medical professionals, and patient satisfaction feedback regarding skilled nursing services is very positive.

Patients at MCH enjoy brand new private rooms designed for comfort and safety. “We pride ourselves on providing personalized, high quality care, with an excellent staff-to-patient ratio and Registered Nurses providing care 24 hours a day,” said Julie Ammon, Social Services Director for MCH. “Because we’re in a hospital setting, we always have a physician in the building for medical needs. We also have lab, x-ray, and Emergency Room services on site.”

Being in a hospital setting sets MCH apart from a nursing home environment. “We focus on getting patients back home as soon as they’re safely able,” said Ammon. “Our lengths of stay are generally shorter than many nursing facilities. We also assist in the transition process by arranging, as needed, in-home services for the patient.”

Most insurance companies offer a skilled nursing benefit, and MCH completes pre-certification requirements prior to a patient’s admission. For more information, or to inquire about patient care, call our Social Services Director Julie Ammon at 815-772-5516.

Morrison Community Hospital

Julie Ammon- Social Services Director

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-5516

http://morrisonhospital.com/