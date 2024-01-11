Unique Funeral Service Ideas

Many funerals today are moving away from the formulaic, traditional types as families and friends are honoring their lost loved ones in more unique ways.

The idea is to have the services be more personalized and tailored to reflect the life of the deceased. But sometimes, getting initial ideas for creating a unique funeral service can be difficult. Here is a short list to use as inspiration.

Photo Collages

Picture tables or displays are common at funerals and wakes, but perhaps you could organize them in a specific way. Consider including photos taken by the deceased person, or display the photos in a slideshow set to their favorite music.

Awards or Collectibles

Did the deceased collect music, books, or other trinkets they liked to decorate with? Did they win any awards or have any trophies? This is a great opportunity to showcase their favorite pieces.

Include a Nature Element

Planting special flowers, plants, or trees in honor of the deceased is a wonderful way to celebrate their life through the existence of another. Then their spot in nature is secured for others to enjoy and visit for years to come.

Include a Theme

For the service itself, an overall theme is a memorable and engaging way to honor your lost loved one. Perhaps if they were a sports fan, you could display their favorite team(s) colors and pictures, or play albums from their favorite bands. Consider including readings from favorite books. Choosing a theme and including many elements from it create a lasting impression and a fitting tribute to the person you’ve lost.

For more information or questions about unique or customized funeral services, please visit thejonesfh.com , or call us at 815-288-2241.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL 61021