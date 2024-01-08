How to Maintain and Care for Solar Panels in the Midwest

Maintaining and caring for solar panels in the Midwest is a great way to ensure the system can perform to the best of its capabilities. Solar is low maintenance, as it self-cleans in our Midwest region with regular snow and rain throughout the year, but occasional care is important to ensure your renewable investment is in top condition. Here are some tips for care and maintenance:

Routine Visual Inspections :



: Become familiar with your system and perform routine visual inspections. Look for hanging wires, panel cracks or chips, and wildlife pests. It is especially important to check the system after a storm.



Landscaping :



: Solar is meant to last 25+ years, so vegetation might grow over or around the array over time. Trim any branches or vegetation that might cast shadows on the solar panels to avoid hindering the efficiency of the system.



Snow Removal :



: In the Midwest, heavy snowfall is common in the winter, but not to worry! A Midwest solar company should take into consideration the snow variance of your solar array when sizing the system. Although snow will temporarily hinder production, it’s not necessary to remove it since it often will naturally slide off or melt as temperatures rise. If you choose to remove the snow, use a soft brush or snow rake to avoid scratching the panels, and only do this if it can be done safely from the ground.



Monitor Energy Output :



: A professional solar array will have monitoring capabilities through the inverter and power optimizers in the system, which can be viewed via an app. By monitoring your system’s performance routinely, you can determine if there is a sudden drop in energy output that requires maintenance.



Professional Inspections :



: Your solar installer should be able to provide inspections upon request, so if you have any worries about your solar array – be sure to call your solar professionals!



For more information, please contact:

Stateline Solar

310 W. Main St.

Lena, IL 61048

Ph: (815) 580-3011

statelinesolar.net