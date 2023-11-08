Sauk Valley Community College Foundation Dreams of a Full Stocking This Year

Most people are familiar with the popular holiday poem that starts “‘Twas the night before…”, but have you thought about how that poem can help you make decisions as you “give” during the holiday season? How you could help fill the stockings hung by the chimney with care? How many organizations in our area could benefit from your giving? Giving is personal, but the knowledge of where to give is power!

If you think about the poem, imagine yourself going from organization to organization sharing your gifts, just like Jolly Old St. Nick. Think about the number of organizations in our area anxiously hanging stockings in hopes of finding a gift.

One organization getting ready to put out a stocking is the Sauk Valley Community College Foundation. SVCF is a 501c3 entity focused on supporting Sauk Valley Community College students. Foundation funds support students in their pursuit of educational goals. Over the last year, SVCF shared nearly $325,000 through scholarships, emergency student needs, or departmental requests. These funds help our students and our region to be successful.

During the holiday season, when you hear the words “‘Twas the night before” … or its equivalent, please think about supporting SVCF. Your gift can help students who are nestled snug in their bed dreaming of new jobs, degrees, or skills to achieve those dreams in the new year. A gift to the Foundation supports all students in their quest for lifelong learning in the Sauk Valley.

Remember this holiday, in the words of that famous poem...any gift you want to leave in the stocking of the SVCF, no matter how big – no matter how small, will help our region soar!

To learn more about giving, or to give a gift to the Sauk Valley College Foundation, please call the Foundation Office at 815-835-6316. Thank you for your consideration!

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu