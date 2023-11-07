November is Diabetes Awareness Month: Could You Have Diabetes?

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, an annual observance dedicated to educating people about this chronic condition. According to the American Diabetes Association, over 37 million children and adults in the U.S. have diabetes; between 90-95% of these cases are Type 2. It is estimated that up to 25% of diabetics aren’t aware that they have the disease. And as of 2023, the number of people with diabetes is expected to grow 3.26% annually.

Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder, occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. This leads to a lack of insulin, a crucial hormone for blood sugar regulation, leaving excess sugar circulating in the bloodstream. Severe complications can include organ damage and heart disease. Individuals with Type 1 diabetes require daily administration of insulin to manage their blood sugar levels. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 cannot be prevented or cured, making management the only recourse.

Type 2 diabetes, the more prevalent form, involves elevated blood sugar levels primarily influenced by dietary glucose. With Type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce sufficient insulin or fails to utilize it effectively, causing glucose to accumulate in the blood. This can have detrimental effects internally; however, there is a silver lining—Type 2 diabetes is often manageable and can even be preventable with dietary and lifestyle adjustments.

Risk factors for Type 2 diabetes include obesity, physical inactivity, and genetic predisposition. Recognizing the signs is vital, as early detection can lead to better outcomes. Symptoms such as increased hunger and thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, numbness in extremities, and unexpected weight loss may signal the onset of diabetes. These symptoms can be subtle or even nonexistent, making regular screenings important, especially for those at higher risk.

To schedule diabetes testing or for additional information, please contact Dr. Priyanka Gauravi, Endocrinologist or Teresa Stout, Nurse Practitioner at Morrison Community Hospital.

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5590

www.morrisonhospital.com