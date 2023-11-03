Funeral Services and Benefits for Veterans

Veterans Day is observed annually on November 11. There are many ways people choose to observe this federal holiday, but the day takes on an even deeper meaning for veterans’ families who are having to make funeral arrangements for their loved one who wore the uniform.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, and was initially recognized on November 11, 1919, to commemorate the end of World War I. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all the men and women who served or are currently serving in our military, during times of war and times of peace.

Our country’s veterans are a valued and important part of our communities and society at large. After their service is completed, many men and women who served in the military go on to have successful, influential careers with local police or fire departments; as doctors, teachers, or engineers; or in other valued positions.

When a veteran passes away, there is a variety of options available for their loved ones regarding burial and funeral services, as well as survivor benefits that may be available.

All veterans and military retirees are able to have a veteran’s burial or other military funeral honors.



Other special funeral benefits for eligible veterans include funeral and burial costs, transportation to and from the service(s), and additional family assistance from the Veterans Administration if they qualify.



Burial in a national cemetery is a welcome option for qualifying veterans and their families. Many local veteran organizations also provide special ceremonies and other ways to honor our men and women who served our country honorably.



