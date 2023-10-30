The Keys to Getting a Great Deal on Your New Home

If you’ve found a home you love in a great neighborhood at a price you can afford, how do you know if you’re getting a great deal? There are a few key factors that can help you purchase the house you want at a fair price. The primary factor is to partner with a real estate professional who can clearly explain how the market is performing and what you can expect from the ownership experience.

It’s crucial to find a real estate professional that knows you and the marketplace. Ask for references, and check them. Sit with your realtor and go over in detail what the market is doing right now and what the trends are looking like going forward before you start looking beyond the internet.

Once you start visiting actual homes, be systematic. If you see five houses in a day, finish with a declared favorite. Give your agent a lot of detailed feedback, especially what you don’t like about a house so they can help rule out homes that will not be of any interest.

After a clear favorite is determined, make sure you see homes that are both less expensive and more expensive so that you understand the value propositions. At this point, your agent really begins to earn their commission; he or she will assemble a list of comparables (it should include at least three) that have sold in the area within the past three months or less. Your agent should be able to explain why these homes sold for the price that they did, and whether the house you want matches up well in terms of value.

Once you have established the price that makes your target home a clear value, plan out the negotiation strategy with your agent. If the market data is clear, you should feel good about the price you are going to pay for your home.

There are, of course, a lot of factors that help determine the value of a home. Make sure you don’t start the process with a lot of unanswered questions. Having the right information will help you find the right home at the right price.