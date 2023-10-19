Hi, We’re Stateline Solar!

Founded in 2017 by Ethan Fiene, Stateline Solar was the first solar company in Stephenson County, and one of the first in the tri-state area. With a background in construction, Ethan wanted to build his own business, so when he saw the need for solar energy in our region, he immersed himself in the education necessary to start Stateline Solar. Stateline Solar has now been providing services to our region for over six years. Here are five things to know about us:

We’re local people! The Stateline Solar team is made up of people who were born and raised right here in the state-line area, so each customer is treated with the utmost respect and dedication.



The Stateline Solar team is made up of people who were born and raised right here in the state-line area, so each customer is treated with the utmost respect and dedication. We specialize in residential, agricultural, and commercial solar. We provide solar systems that our customers own, versus lease, which means the customer receives any financial benefits that come with going solar, including state incentives, federal tax credits, net-metering, and more.



We provide solar systems that our customers own, versus lease, which means the customer receives any financial benefits that come with going solar, including state incentives, federal tax credits, net-metering, and more. Stateline Solar offers more than just solar. We also offer battery back-up systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and solar lighting. We want to be Your Total Energy Solution! Customers can decide to go solar and then add our other services later.



We also offer battery back-up systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and solar lighting. We want to be Your Total Energy Solution! Customers can decide to go solar and then add our other services later. Our services are turn-key! We provide everything in-house for your solar project and other needs, so we do everything from start to finish. This entails initial consultation, design, permitting, financing, installation, servicing, and more. To provide you with an easy, enjoyable solar experience, we take care of everything on your behalf.



We provide everything in-house for your solar project and other needs, so we do everything from start to finish. This entails initial consultation, design, permitting, financing, installation, servicing, and more. To provide you with an easy, enjoyable solar experience, we take care of everything on your behalf. We’re not going anywhere! Founder Ethan Fiene and his wife, Hilary (Chief Office Manager), are from this area; their goal is to pass the business to their children and ensure all past, present and future customers are provided quality service for life. Most items that make up a solar photovoltaic system are warrantied for 25 years, so we build life-long relationships with each customer.



For more information, please contact:

Stateline Solar

310 W. Main St.

Lena, IL 61048

Ph: (815) 580-3011

statelinesolar.net