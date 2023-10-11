MCH Offers No-Appointment-Needed Screening Mammograms in October

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the team at Morrison Community Hospital wants to make sure that resources are available for preventative care. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women; about 1 in 8 women born today in the U.S. will get breast cancer at some point in their life.

The good news? Most women can survive breast cancer if it is found and treated early. If you’re a woman between the ages of 40-49, talk with your doctor about when to start getting mammograms, and how often to get them. If you’re a woman between the ages of 50-74, make sure you get a mammogram every two years, or more often if you prefer.

You should discuss your risk for breast cancer with your doctor, especially if a close family member has had breast or ovarian cancer. Your doctor can help you decide when and how frequently to get a mammogram.

During the month of October, you do not need an appointment or an order from your doctor to get a screening mammogram at Morrison Community Hospital.

The Radiology department at MCH will offer screening mammograms on Tuesdays and Wednesdays all throughout October between 9:00 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. For those who prefer an appointment, a screening mammogram can also be scheduled on different days and times.

Please call us to schedule your screening mammogram today. What better month to remember your mammogram is due than in October?

MCH can send your results to the clinic or provider of your choice, or you can follow up with one of the Primary Care Providers at the Morrison Family Care Clinic.

For more information, visit Morrison Community Hospital, 303 North Jackson St in Morrison, IL, or call 815-772-5546 to arrange an appointment for your screening mammogram.

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-4003

http://morrisonhospital.com/