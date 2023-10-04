Some Not-So-Obvious Things to Stock Up on Before Winter

Fall is an enjoyable time of year for many people. We have comfortable weather, the leaves turn beautiful colors, and all the pumpkin spice flavor fans are in heaven. But if there is one potential downside to autumn, it is that winter is on deck.

Preparing your home for the cold winter months involves details like securing any air leaks around windows and doors and having your furnace professionally checked so that it operates efficiently all season. It also means keeping a full supply of emergency items on hand, such as flashlights, radios, batteries for all your devices, and of course, food and water.

But there are also other things you can do to prepare that are not often thought of until they are really needed. Here is a list of some less obvious tasks and items to get before winter hits.

Pet-safe ice melt – keep your pets’ paws safe



A wide snow shovel – move more snow with less work



A hose cabinet – store your outdoor hoses in a dry space to prevent rust



Water pipe wrap – insulate your water pipes to prevent freezing



Programmable thermostat – keep the house warm and efficient even when you’re not there



In addition, it is important to have a plan in place for you and your family in case of bad blizzards, a long power outage, or other emergency. Keep a supply kit handy and check your local emergency broadcasts. Communicate with neighbors about helping with unexpected situations. Taking these steps ahead of time will help you stay informed and be prepared if an emergency situation arises.

