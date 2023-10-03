If you are ever asked to write a eulogy for a loved one, you’ll be undertaking an honorable task. This is something that you’ll want to get right to properly honor and remember the person you lost.

Eulogies are a deep term of endearment that incorporate much about the deceased – and as such they can be presented in many ways. So how can you best go about writing a meaningful eulogy? Here are three tips to help.

Talk with family and friends

No matter how well you knew the person, it’s a good idea to confer with others who were close to the deceased. This helps shape the direction of the eulogy and can help you organize appropriate facts and insights into the person’s life.

Consider your audience

Learn if the audience will only be family, or if it will also include friends. This can help you decide what to write or say – or not say. Think of how they feel, too, especially if you’re delivering the eulogy verbally. Allow emotions to come naturally and you’ll get the most natural reaction.

Engage with the process

Organize your information. Write many notes at the onset so you don’t forget any details. Consider if you’ll deliver the eulogy in a serious or more upbeat style. Include appropriate stories and facts. Think from your heart and bring fond memories to light. Once you have what you want to convey and decide on a tone, your writing (or speaking) will come across as clear and well thought out. It is also good to get feedback from those close to the person who died to make sure it meets their expectations as well.

