Getting Started with Drag Racing: A Quick Look

Drag racing, a thrilling motorsport, is all about speed, precision, and adrenaline. If you’ve ever felt the urge to test your vehicle’s limits in a controlled environment, drag racing might just be the sport for you. But what exactly is drag racing?

At its core, drag racing is a straight-line competition between two vehicles. Typically conducted on eighth- or quarter-mile tracks, the objective is simple: be the first to cross the finish line. The race begins with an iconic electronic lighting device known as the “Christmas Tree,” which signals drivers when to start.

How to Begin:

1. Safety First: Before you can race, your vehicle must undergo a technical inspection to ensure it meets safety standards. This is a crucial step, as safety is paramount in any motorsport.

2. Gear Up: While your car is essential, so is your gear. A helmet is a must. Consider bringing along a tire pressure gauge, basic tools, sunscreen, and refreshments.

3. Understand the Track: Familiarize yourself with the track’s components. The ‘Burnout Box’ is where racers can spin their tires to heat and clean them, improving traction. The ‘Staging Beams’ are infrared sensors that determine the starting position of the cars. Once both cars are in position, the race can begin.

4. Types of Racing: There are different styles of drag racing. ‘Heads-up’ racing sees both cars starting simultaneously, with the first to finish being the winner. In ‘Handicap’ racing, slower cars get a head start, leveling the playing field.

However, drag racing isn’t just about the race; it’s about the community. By participating, you’ll join a group of enthusiasts passionate about cars and racing. Many tracks offer beginner events, providing a supportive environment for newcomers.

Cordova Dragway hosts events every weekend from April to November. For more information about how you can get involved in drag racing, either as a participant or spectator, please contact:

Cordova Dragway

19425 IL Rte. 84N

Cordova, IL 61242

Ph: 309-654-2110

Email: info@cordovadragway.com

cordovadragwaypark.com