For many people, expressing condolences and offering sympathy can be difficult. This is normal, even for those who are very sociable and outgoing. Finding the right words to match your good intentions is unique to the individual, but there are some common things that you should not say at a funeral.

“Let me know if you need anything.”

While the intentions are good with this common saying, remember that someone is already dealing with grief and has had to make a lot of recent difficult decisions. Asking them to think about what they need at that moment in time can be stressful. Instead, look for ways that you can help without being asked, or wait a couple days and then offer to help with something specific, like grocery shopping or house cleaning.

“I know how you feel.”

This is another common phrase, but you should avoid saying it because you really can’t know how someone feels, even if you’ve been in a similar situation. Everyone has their own individual experiences with death and loss. It’s best to just let them know you’re there for them.

“He/she is in a better place.”

While the intent is to suggest a sense of relief if the deceased person was ill or injured, the true meaning isn’t quite so clear. It can also be taken as a reminder of their suffering.

Don’t make jokes or tell anecdotes that may be inappropriate for the somber atmosphere. Instead, tell grieving family members that the deceased will be greatly missed and to please accept your deepest condolences for their loss.

If you can’t think of something appropriate to say in the moment, just offer a hug and tell them that you’re sorry for their loss.

For more information or questions about what not to say at a funeral, please contact:

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: 815-288-2241

thejonesfh.com