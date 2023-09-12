Organize Your Garage for a More Efficient Space

With autumn approaching, the time to comfortably tackle outside projects is running short. So, now is the perfect time to get your garage cleaned and organized! Most homeowners have cleaning the garage on a to-do list – where it probably sits forever in lieu of other projects. But there are ways to help make organizing the garage a breeze.

Plan Ahead



You’ll want to set aside an entire day – maybe two – for a full garage cleanout. The job almost always becomes a little bigger than you initially realize. Make sure you have the time.

Have Family Help



Make decluttering, organizing, and cleaning a family project. When more people chip in, the work goes faster, and you might not need that extra day. It’s a perfect occasion for productive family time – and makes firing up the grill or ordering a pizza afterward even better.

Sort, Clean and Reorganize



The key to successful garage organization is to be thorough. Go through everything, down to the hand tools and nuts and bolts. Sort things into three piles: keep, donate/sell, and throw away. Once you have everything sorted accordingly, you can clean the empty garage. This is a great time to dust everything down, scrub the floors, and even paint if needed.

Invest in space-saving storage items



Need additional space in your garage? Consider adding shelving and plastic tubs to get items off the floor. Garage organization systems are available at Ace Hardware of Dixon, including specialized panels and hooks that allow you to hang bikes, yard equipment, ladders, and other hard-to-store items. You can even attach hooks from the ceiling for additional storage options.

These are just a few suggestions to help get your garage in order. For more great organizing tips, visit acehardware dixon.com or call us at 815-288-7841.

