Unforgettable Travel Excursions with Sauk Valley Community College

At Sauk Valley Community College, education extends beyond the classroom walls. We believe in the power of experiential learning, and understand the importance of exploring new places. Join us as we embark on exciting day trips and extended adventures, and offer trip previews that will broaden your horizons, create lasting memories, and enhance your educational journey.

Our carefully-curated day trips are designed to introduce our travelers to amazing places without getting too far from home. Each excursion is planned with safety and comfort in mind, providing transportation, supervision, food, and entertainment for a stress-free experience.

Upcoming day trips include the Holy Cow! Wrigley Field & Chicago Sports Museum Tour, opening night of Beetlejuice: The Musical, and a self-guided trip to downtown Chicago.

A valid passport is necessary to embark on our immersive journey, “Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights” from November 11 - 17, 2024. Iceland, also known as the Land of Fire and Ice due to its volcanoes and glaciers, is a popular tourist destination that offers beautiful landscapes,

interesting history, and opportunities for hiking, bird-watching, and other outdoor adventures.

Not sure if travel is right for you? Join us on an educational trip preview to get an up-close look at what Sauk Valley Community College offers. Head to the Riverview conference room (Room 1H16) on October 10, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to learn about Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights. Discover what it’s like to explore the real Iceland with Sauk Valley, without commitment.

Where will your journey take you? Sauk Valley Community College is committed to providing unforgettable experiences and exceptional educational opportunities. Learn more about our educational trips at svcc.edu/trips and start planning your unforgettable adventure today.

No matter where your passions take you, we invite you to come along for the ride.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu