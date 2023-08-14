Drag Racing in America: A Thrilling Combination of Power and Speed

Drag racing has always captured the hearts of speed enthusiasts across America, creating a thrilling spectacle that combines the power of high-performance vehicles with the excitement of head-to-head competition. Since its origins in the Southern California hotbed of car culture in the 1950s, drag racing has evolved into a popular and diverse motorsport that attracts fans and participants from all walks of life.

Cordova Dragway, a member track of the World Drag Racing Alliance, is home to the oldest drag racing event in America. For nearly 70 years, the World Series of Drag Racing has been entertaining fans at this spectacular venue.

At its core, drag racing is a test of acceleration and speed, pitting two vehicles side by side in a straight-line sprint over a quarter-mile distance. The deafening roar of engines, the scent of burning rubber, and the anticipation of the lights turning green all contribute to the electric atmosphere that envelops drag racing events.

The sport encompasses various classes and categories, ranging from professional Top Fuel and Funny Car classes, where 11,000-horsepower engines propel cars to speeds exceeding 300 mph in under four seconds, to events that allow enthusiasts to showcase their own modified or everyday vehicles. This diversity ensures that drag racing remains inclusive, appealing to both the casual fan and the dedicated gearhead.

Cordova Dragway hosts a variety of events, providing platforms for drivers to showcase their skill and the machines they’ve built. The camaraderie among participants and the accessibility to fans is what sets drag racing apart; spectators can get up close to the action and even interact with drivers and crews.

In every roar of the engines and every cloud of tire smoke, drag racing in America continues to embody the pursuit of power, speed, competition, and entertainment.

Cordova Dragway hosts events every weekend from April to November. For more information about upcoming events and chances to race your car at Cordova Dragway, please contact:

Cordova Dragway

19425 IL Rte. 84N

Cordova, IL 61242

Ph: 309-654-2110

Email: info@cordovadragway.com

cordovadragwaypark.com