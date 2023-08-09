Safety Tips for Home Improvement Projects

Whether you’re a DIYer or a pro, having the right tools for the job is only half the battle of completing a successful home improvement project. Doing the work safely should always be the top priority.

For jobs both big and small, there are some important safety tips to be aware of that will help you get things done more efficiently, cleanly, and without harm to you or your home. Here are a few helpful reminders.

Plan ahead – Impromptu work is fine, but careful planning helps you to have all the tools ready and the time you need before you start.



Know the space – If you’re painting or working with other chemicals, make sure the space is well-lit and properly ventilated.



Have the right tools – It’s old wisdom to get tools and equipment before you think you need them, and for good reason. This is also part of the planning stage. The right tools, and knowing how to use them, make the work go smoothly.



Take care with ladders – Ladders are one of the most common causes of workplace accidents. Make sure you’re using the ladder on flat ground and have a spotter to hold it steady if needed. Never go past the maximum height, as marked on the highest rung.



Dress appropriately – Wear layers if you’re working outside in the cold, or loose clothing if it’s warm. In either case, find something that’s comfortable enough to work in for an extended period.



Do only what you can – While DIY jobs are fun and something to be proud of, be aware of your limitations. Know when to call the pros – especially for electrical or plumbing projects – to help you finish the work.



For more great tips and tools, visit acehardwaredixon.com or call us at 815-288-7841.

Ace Hardware & Outdoor Center

900 N Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ace Hardware Dixon logo