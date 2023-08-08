Making funeral arrangements while grieving – or even conducting advance planning for yourself – is a difficult task.

There are many details that must be addressed, ranging from personal and financial to the type of service and burial location you want. Fortunately, the funeral director is there to help you through each step of the process.

Funeral directors perform many duties, but their primary role is to provide compassion and support to the grieving family while making the service and burial arrangements. There is a lot of paperwork, along with legal, financial, and personal details, that must be addressed immediately following a death, and the funeral director helps with these administrative tasks. He or she will fill out all the appropriate forms for you, or help alongside.

Along with family members, the funeral director will help decide where the funeral services and burial will take place.

This portion of their role may also include helping to make floral arrangement orders, selecting clergy, handling cremation requests if applicable, and setting appropriate dates and times for all services. They are patient and understanding people who can either allow you to take on some of the details yourself or provide as much guidance as needed at every stage.

On the day of the funeral, the funeral director will often lead the proceedings and ensure everything runs smoothly and according to plan. The funeral director will also be responsible for handling any special requests from the family. These may include specific creative ideas for the service or burial, or communicating details of any additional events with attendees. You can expect the funeral director’s role to be carried out with professional and sympathetic support.

For more information about the funeral director’s role, or if you have questions about advanced planning, please visit thejonesfh.com or call us at 815-288-2241.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL

61021