Earn Your Tuition Through the SVCC Impact Program

At Sauk Valley Community College (SVCC), we believe in the power of giving back. This belief is embodied in our innovative Impact Program, which allows students to earn their tuition for up to three years through dedicated volunteering. The program is a testament to our commitment to community service and education. It encourages students to contribute meaningfully to our local community while working toward their academic goals.

Our Impact Program is not about getting a free education, but earning it through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to serving others. Students in this program devote substantial time and effort to a cause greater than themselves. They can substantially offset their tuition costs in return for their invaluable contributions to our community.

The Impact Program is based on five critical criteria every participant must fulfill.

Register for the program by September 1, of their freshman year of high school



Volunteer for 100 hours of community service



Graduate on time from high school or a homeschool program



Apply for a scholarship



Complete the FAFSA



These criteria ensure that every student is fully committed and can effectively contribute their time and skills. We believe these criteria help participants get the most out of their volunteering experience, both personally and academically.

We are currently in our registration period, welcoming high school freshmen within our district to sign up for the Impact Program. However, time is running out as the sign-up period closes on September 1. So, if you are an area freshman or a parent or guardian of one, don’t miss this unique opportunity.

Remember, participating in the Impact Program is not just about earning your tuition; it’s about developing valuable skills and making a difference in your community. Don’t wait – sign up today and embark on a journey that promises rewards far beyond the financial.

For more information, please contact:

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu