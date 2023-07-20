Stay Safe in the Summer Sun

Summer is the time to have fun in the sun with family and friends. But be careful about overexposure to sunlight, as UV rays can cause several health issues, including sunburn, eye damage, and skin cancer.

If you plan on being outside in the sun, heed these safety tips to protect yourself from harmful UV rays:

Wear long-sleeved clothing. When outside for an extended period, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants whenever possible. If you’ll be in the water and long sleeves aren’t realistic, consider wearing a t-shirt to help protect your otherwise exposed torso from UV rays.



Put on a hat. To protect your face, neck, and scalp from sun exposure, consider wearing a hat when spending time outside. Choose one made from a tightly woven material with a brim that extends around your head for the most protection.



Seek out shade. If possible, ensure you have a shady spot, like under a tree or umbrella, to take refuge from the sun. Sun exposure can still occur even when you’re in the shade, so be sure to take other precautions as well.



Put on sunglasses. To protect your eyes, always wear sunglasses when outdoors. Choose sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays, as these offer the best protection.



Be sure to wear sunscreen. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB rays, with a minimum protection of SPF 15. Remember to reapply every two hours. And don’t forget to check the expiration date on your sunscreen - an outdated bottle will not be as effective.



Tele-Dermatology Services are available at CGH Medical Center. CGH Dermatology Specialists Mark Moran, MPAS, PA-C, at CGH Main Clinic, and Rachel Deets, PA-C, MS, at CGH Dixon Medical Center, continue to see patients in person at their offices. Tele-Dermatology Specialists offer additional appointment opportunities and are accepting new patients. Call 815-625-4790 to ask about tele-dermatology services.

