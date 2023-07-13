Why Pre-Plan Your Own Funeral?

Discussing a loved one’s death—or your own—is difficult. But the reality is, we all must deal with it at some point.

Making funeral arrangements at the time of need is emotionally and financially challenging, on top of the feelings of grief. To avoid putting the loved ones you’re leaving behind through extra stress, pre-planning your funeral services is the right thing to do.

It may feel unsettling. But it is thoughtful and wise to lock in the details now for when the time comes.

When you communicate this with your loved ones ahead of time, it puts things in a realistic perspective and begins the process of making sure the services you want are carried out.

Additionally, pre-planning takes care of the associated finances while assets are more accessible.

Funeral costs vary, so treat it like any other investment. Work with a funeral director and get quotes for the services you envision. Some funeral homes or cemeteries may not want to reveal all their rates over the phone, but take time to visit and talk it over with them in person. It’s the best way to communicate what you’re looking for and determine how the funeral home can help secure these arrangements for you.

In addition to taking care of the financial details and easing the strain on your family at the time of your death, pre-planning guarantees you get the service and burial you want. This locks everything in and eliminates the chance of disagreements or people scrambling to gather information and assets when the time comes.

Pre-planning simply makes the process less hectic; it takes care of the details for the service you want, and it eases the burden on your family, allowing them to grieve without additional worry over planning.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave.

Dixon, IL

61021