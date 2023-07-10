SVCC’s College For Kids Offers Summer Enrichment Experiences July 17-20

Sauk Valley Community College offers a terrific educational program for children entering grades 3-8 to help keep kids engaged and continuing to learn throughout their summer break. The children will experience fun, informative classes during this time off from traditional schooling.

From Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20, 2023, SVCC will host the Summer Enrichment portion of the College for Kids program. Kids can enjoy one class or several, depending on their interests and their schedule. Classes are held on the SVCC campus.

Some of the classes being offered this summer include the following:

Building and Wood Crafting

Creative Writing

Graphic Design

Medical Emergency Preparedness

Rocket Scientist

String Art

Make a Rubber Band Car

Learn Spanish

Introduction to Live Streaming

SVCC’s College for Kids program helps children by challenging them to learn new things. Feedback from parents has been very positive in past years, and the kids have enjoyed the variety of classes that SVCC has offered.

For more information about class days and times, and to register, please visit https://www.svcc.edu/cfk . Scholarships are available for families in need; those interested in applying for a scholarship should contact the Foundation office at 815-835-6329.

For additional information, please email Dana Chacon, Career Services and Community Education Program Coordinator for Sauk Valley Community College, at dana.j.chacon@svcc.edu .

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL-2, Dixon, IL 61021

svcc.edu

Phone: 815-288-5511