Three Essential Power Tools for DIY Enthusiasts

If you’re a DIYer, you know the right tools make any job easier–and more fun!

But depending on the project, simple hand tools and a little elbow grease just aren’t enough. That’s when you’ll need power tools to help you finish the work. Here’s a list of some of the must-have power tools that any true DIY enthusiast will love.

Cordless drill

A drill may seem obvious, but it’s really worth its weight in gold. A quality cordless drill saves heaps of time and busted knuckles on myriad projects. From installing shelves to repairing furniture, replacing fixtures or hanging drywall, a cordless drill should always be in your toolbox.

Reciprocating saw

Also known as the Sawzall, this is a great tool for bigger projects like demos or renovations. A Sawzall easily cuts through wood, metal, plastic and other materials, making it a versatile tool that is great indoors and out in the yard.

Orbital sander

Nobody really enjoys sanding, especially by hand. It’s a tedious, exhausting process. But for DIYers who like to work on furniture or other small- to mid-size wood projects, an orbital sander does the work much more easily and in far less time. Once you start using one, you’ll wonder why you didn’t have it sooner!

These are just a few of the many power tools available to help the DIYer get the work done. Don’t be intimidated by DIY projects that require power tools - they’re easy to learn to use, and can be used in a wide variety of applications.

