Summer Lawn and Garden Care Tips

Now that summer has arrived, let’s get that lawn and garden in gear!

For some, working on the lawn is a chore. But it can be a fun activity that the whole family can be proud of – especially if you go beyond the bare essentials.

Here are some tips to help you have a lush, healthy lawn and garden all summer.

Mind the Light for Vegetables

Sunlight is crucial to your lawn and garden, and different plants need different amounts of it. If you have a vegetable garden, plant the seeds somewhere that gets direct sunlight most of the day. The more sun that vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and onions get, the better they will grow.

On the other hand, leafy vegetables like cabbage, spinach, and lettuce can thrive in indirect sunlight and even in shade. Plan your vegetable garden accordingly.

Take Care of Those Weeds

Weeds are ugly and their roots can sap nutrients from the grass and plants you are trying to grow. For effective weeding, use weed screens where possible and cover other areas with mulch to prevent the weeds from returning annually. When it’s time to pull them, use hoes and pull by hand. Avoid using pesticides after you’ve planted your garden and fertilized your lawn.

Know the Growth

Midwest weather is both unpredictable and harsh. If you want a good lawn and garden every summer, pay attention to growth habits in the spring and fall. You can get a head start by planting vegetables and flowers indoors in the spring and then transplant to the garden once ready.

Wait until the grass begins to grow lush and green before starting a fertilizer program, and try to cut and maintain the lawn about once a week for steady growth.

