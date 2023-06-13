Grief is unique to each individual. We deal with it in our own way, and we may not think about asking for help – or know how to go about it.

When coping with a loss, you likely feel difficult emotions like sadness, guilt, or even anger. If you don’t process them in healthy ways, it can be easy to become overwhelmed. This is where grief support can help.

Here are some tips to manage the grieving process and to find support if needed.

The Grieving Process

The grieving process takes time. It’s important to be patient.

While the challenges of grief may make you want to withdraw and spend time alone, seeking the support of friends and loved ones will provide a sense of community and comfort.

Reach out to those close to you and begin a conversation. Acknowledge your emotions and provide support for others, as well. You may find that engaging with people you care about and sharing your feelings is just what you need to cope. During this process, there are a few key points to be aware of:

Acknowledge each other’s feelings

Expect unexpected emotion

Accept the assistance if a friend or loved one reaches out to you

Take care of yourself. Exercise, eat healthy, and rest

Find professional grief support if needed

Professional Grief Support

Finding support groups outside of your family and friends is perfectly okay – and is a proactive, healthy way to cope with loss.

Search for local grief support groups online. Some are in-person, and others might be virtual. The guided, shared experiences of others - even if you don’t know them personally - can be uniquely beneficial and help you come to a state of acceptance and feel peace of mind.

