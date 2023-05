Morrison Community Hospital Offers Free Skin Cancer Screenings

May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a terrific time to educate yourself and spread awareness about the importance of skin cancer screenings. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S.; over five million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed each year. Over 7,000 people die each year from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Melanoma rates have doubled in the past 30 years, and are expected to continue to increase. An estimated 20% of Americans will develop skin cancer at some point in their lives, and sadly, the incidence rates are increasing for people under age 40. Melanoma can affect anyone, regardless of age or skin color.

The silver lining with this scary disease is that early detection saves lives. If detected early, many types of skin cancer can be treated successfully. If melanoma is detected and treated before spreading to the lymph nodes, the five-year survival rate is 99%.

Morrison Community Hospital is continuing its annual Skin Cancer Awareness promotion this summer by offering two free skin cancer screening events. The first screening is Tuesday, August 8, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The second is Tuesday, August 22 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. All screenings on those days are complimentary. Dr. George Georgiev, Dermatologist for Morrison Community Hospital, has caught early signs of skin cancer for a number of patients during previous screening events.

In addition to detecting and treating skin cancer, Dr. Georgiev screens for AK, or Actinic Keratosis. This condition is characterized by crusty, swollen, or scaly spots on the skin that can develop into skin cancer. He also treats acne, rosacea, poison ivy, and skin rashes, and offers mole removal.

To reduce waiting times, call 815-772-5511 to make an appointment.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. George Georgiev, MD

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com