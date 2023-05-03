Set Up for Graduation Party Success

It’s almost time for graduation, and you know what that means? Party time!

You’ll want to be prepared if you’re hosting the celebratory festivities. In addition to the food and beverage concerns, there are many organizing and housekeeping tasks you should be aware of in order to make your grad party a smash hit. Here are some tips to consider.

Set the Date, Time, Location and Make a Guest List

All of these details may seem obvious, but the further you plan ahead the better. Other friends and family members will be hosting graduation parties around the same time, so you’ll want to communicate so that there is no overlap or scheduling conflicts with classmates and families.

Decide on a firm date, time and location and write up a guest list so you’ll know exactly who to send official invites to. Whether you do this online or via regular mail, having a list handy will make sure you’re inviting who you want to attend.

Have the Right Supplies Handy

Sure, your menu might be set set (whether catered or you’re cooking yourself), drinks are ready, and the cake is ordered. But what about tables and chairs? Plates and utensils? Drinkware and cookware? Make a checklist of all the supplies, furniture and other items you’ll need. You may want to rent folding tables and chairs from your local rental place – and if so – call ahead! They get very busy this time of year with other parties going on.

Visit your local hardware store to make sure you have enough garbage cans and bags on hand, as well as napkins, towels, cleaning supplies and any other tools or storage bins you might need to have things on hand in an emergency.

Have Your Help Ready and Have Fun!

Hosting a party – especially one that may have many attendees like a graduation party – can be a big task. While you’re planning ahead and getting your supplies ready, ask trusted friends or family to assist if needed. This may involve making decorations, keeping the house or back yard tidy and making sure all garbage is disposed of, helping with cooking, bartending or coordinating games or events within the party. As with the other parts of this checklist, you’ll want to ask for help ahead of time so that nobody is rushed or surprised if they’re asked to help out at the last minute.

Lastly and most importantly, have fun! That’s what graduation parties are for, after all. By planning in advance and getting what you need ahead of time, you’ll be ready to host a memorable party that everyone will enjoy.

