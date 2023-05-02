Here’s What You Need to Know About Service Line Coverage

Service Line Coverage is essential to any homeowner’s insurance policy, yet many people don’t understand what it covers or how to use it effectively. Service Line Coverage helps protect homeowners from the costs of repairing or replacing damaged utility lines on their property, such as water, sewer, and gas lines.

Given its importance in protecting homeowners from costly repairs, the Service Line Coverage is worth considering. Coverage typically includes repairing or replacing underground pipes, cables, and associated excavation expenses.

A service line failure is physical damage resulting in a leak, break, tear, rupture, collapse, or arcing of a covered service line. However, it doesn’t include damage caused by normal wear and tear or lack of maintenance.

Though it’s a great safeguard against unexpected costs, Service Line Coverage does have its limits and exclusions. It’s important to note that service line coverage may not cover the following:

Certain types of pipes, like drain lines for a swimming pool or sprinkler systems

Cables for antennas and satellite dishes

Maintenance of the lines

Normal wear and tear

Service Line Coverage only covers pipes and cables on your property and does not extend to those on neighboring properties.

It’s important to read through all the details of an insurance policy. Be sure to ask questions—such as how long the coverage will last, what types of service lines are covered, and if there are any deductibles or limits on the coverage—so that you are prepared in case a service line issue arises.

Consider adding Service Line Coverage to your plan when selecting a homeowners insurance policy. This type of coverage is not typically included in basic policies, but premiums are generally affordable. It’s important to understand the potential costs associated with utility line repairs that can easily exceed thousands of dollars if your property experiences an issue.

Hicks Insurance Agency is committed to helping customers understand their coverage and make the best decision for their needs. Call 815-288-1523 for more information on Service Line Coverage.

