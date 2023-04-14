Three Home Fertilizer Tips

As the weather warms up and the cold and snow are hopefully behind us, the time to work on the lawn has arrived. If you really want to bring in that bright, green, healthy look and feel, you may want to seek a little help from a quality fertilizer.

But before you go and sprinkle any old fertilizer on your lawn or garden, there are some things to be aware of.

First, research indicates that it may be better to drop fertilizer later than you think – after the spring grass begins to grow. This is so the roots have had time to take hold and can better absorb the nutrients they need for support.

Here are three important tips for using fertilizer at home this spring.

Do a Soil Test First

A soil test should be performed to see if your lawn needs fertilizer. This can be done either at a lab, or with a DIY kit at home. For a lab test, you’d send in a soil sample, and the results will show you information about various nutrient levels, indicating what might be lacking. For the DIY soil test, you can get a soil test kit at your local hardware store or garden center and follow the instructions to test your soil right at home. No matter which test you choose, you’ll have a better indication of what your lawn might need.

Determine Your Fertilizer Requirements

Once you’ve done the soil test, you’ll have a good idea of what you need, if anything. But unless you’re growing a significant amount of something or want to ensure you’re maximizing your landscape’s nutrients, you don’t always need to fertilize. Most of the time, the existing soil will contain the nutrients it needs. But because those nutrients will decrease over time, a little extra help won’t hurt.

Know When to Fertilize

Every lawn and garden is different, but some guidelines for when to fertilize apples to all. One such guideline is to fertilize if you’re transplanting other plants or vegetables into your garden. Fertilizing at this stage helps to make sure the roots adapt to the new location. Another good time to fertilize is if there is an obvious nutrient deficiency. This will be evident if there is a lot of discoloration on the plants or grass, or if the soil test reveals any issues with current pH or nutrient levels.

These are just some key things to consider before starting a fertilizing plan. Begin with a soil test to determine your exact needs and then visit your local garden center to get the right fertilizer for your lawn or garden type.

