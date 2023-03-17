Dangers Of Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is quickly becoming one of the primary causes of automobile accidents in the United States. Drivers who are not paying attention to the road and their surroundings because they are texting, talking on the phone, or otherwise distracted can put themselves and others in danger.

The three main types of distraction are visual, cognitive, and manual. Visual distraction occurs when the driver takes their eyes off the road to see something else. Cognitive distraction happens when a driver’s thoughts focus on something other than driving. Finally, manual distraction occurs when drivers take their hands off the steering wheel to perform other tasks.

All these distractions can have serious consequences. Texting while driving is especially dangerous, requiring drivers to take their eyes off the road, focus on something else, and use their hands. Avoid distracting activities like eating and changing music while driving.

It is crucial to be mindful of your surroundings while driving and to avoid any activities that take your attention away from safe driving. Distracted driving can have serious, even deadly, results.

Distracted driving costs money. Accidents caused by distracted drivers can result in expensive fines, increased insurance premiums, and costly repairs. Additionally, the emotional toll of a car accident because of a distracted driver is significant.

Distracted driving is preventable. If you’re behind the wheel, put down your phone and keep your eyes on the road. Make sure you follow all the laws and practice safe driving habits. Being a responsible driver keeps you safe and protects those around you. Help to make your roads safer and keep yourself and your passengers safe by avoiding distractions when behind the wheel.

The consequences of distracted driving can be shattering, so do your part to stay safe on the roads.

At Hicks Insurance Group, we want to give you peace of mind about having the right insurance coverage. Contact us at 815-288-1523 for more information about our auto insurance policies.

Hicks Insurance Agency & Associates, Inc.

311 S. Peoria Ave.

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-1523

www.hicksinsurance.biz