With spring just around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan some quick and easy DIY spring cleaning projects.

Addressing these chores one at a time (or even all together when you get the family involved), will get your home clean, clutter-free and ready for warmer weather activities. Here are three projects to tackle this spring.

Give the Drawers and Cabinets some TLC

Of course, drawers and cabinets are for storage, but if you’re like most people, after a while you just toss the material in there, close the door and voila! No mess. But over time, a mess sure does accumulate. Therefore, it’s a good idea to clear them out once a year.

Take to the kitchen and throw out anything you don’t use regularly. This can include spices and condiments that are out of date, mismatched Tupperware and any useless items that have collected in the junk drawer.

In the bathroom, do the same thing. Safely dispose of expired medicines and collect old rags and towels to be used as dust rags or for working in the garage. Then wash all cabinets and drawers inside and out.

Closets and Dresser Drawers

As you swap out your winter clothing for the lighter wear of warmer weather, it’s a perfect time to declutter and reorganize your closets and dressers.

Go through your closets and dresser drawers and sift through old clothing, shoes or jewelry you may not wear anymore. Consider donating them so they can be reused. While doing this, wash your winter clothes and then store them in all that open closet or drawer space you’ve just uncovered. It’s not a bad idea to wash out your dresser drawers too.

While going through each bedroom, open the windows, if possible, to help air out any dust or musty air that likely accumulated in the drawers and closets during the winter.

Get Outside

Try to pick a day with nice weather so you can get a few tasks done outside too. This is a great time to get any air or icy residue out of your garden hose(s), and then work on cleaning exterior windows. But don’t stop there! Take advantage of a nice day to hose down your patio and any outdoor furniture. Depending how you plan it, this could also be a good time to clean up the garage and get your lawn equipment ready for its annual use during the spring, summer and fall.

These are just a few tasks to help you put your spring cleaning into high gear.

