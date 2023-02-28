CGH Medical Center Celebrates American Heart Month!

February is American Heart Month, a perfect time to educate yourself and to spread awareness about the prevention of heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S., so it’s important to understand the risk factors and to make healthy lifestyle choices to reduce your chance of developing this deadly disease.

Some positive changes you can make include quitting smoking; managing blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels; losing weight and eating a healthy diet; exercising regularly; and knowing your family history.

Heart disease can increase your risk for stroke, the fifth most common cause of death. Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a stroke; it can happen to anyone at any time, regardless of age.

If you or a loved one is having a stroke, it’s critical that you know the signs and symptoms; early intervention can reduce the long-term effects of a stroke and can prevent death. Recognizing the signs using B.E.F.A.S.T. can help a person get the medical attention needed. B.E.F.A.S.T. stands for Balance (dizziness, loss of balance), Eyes (blurred vision), Face (drooping on one side), Arms (weakness), Speech (slurred), and Time (call an ambulance immediately).

CGH Medical Center has been recognized as an Acute Stroke-Ready Hospital, which means the Emergency Department has the expertise and medications to diagnose and treat a stroke with advanced therapies to minimize damage to the body. If additional neurologic expertise is required, CGH has partnerships with excellent area treatment centers that can receive a patient quickly to help ensure the best possible outcome.

