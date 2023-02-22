How to Protect Yourself from Cybercrime

Cybercrime is at an all-time high, and it’s a serious threat to your online security. It can come in many forms, from identity theft to malicious websites, and can put your personal information at risk. Here are two ways you can guard against cybercrime.

Password Security

The first step in protecting yourself from cybercrime is creating strong passwords for all your accounts. Your passwords should be unique so that if one account gets hacked, the others will remain secure.

The best passwords are long strings of random characters, including upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. You shouldn’t use the same password for multiple accounts. If they hack into one account, all your other accounts will be at risk.

Another essential step in password security is enabling two-factor authentication. Adding a code sent to your phone or email address makes it harder for hackers to get into your account. They would need both your password and the code.

Anti-Virus Software

Another way to protect yourself from cybercrime is by using anti-virus software. It can detect and remove malicious programs, such as Trojans, viruses, and worms before they cause any damage.

Some anti-virus programs also offer real-time protection, which means they can detect and remove threats as they happen. This is important because it can help protect your computer from the latest cybercrime techniques.

Cybercrime is a threat that can happen to anyone online. But you can help stop it from happening to you by creating strong passwords and turning on two-factor authentication on all your accounts.

Like guarding yourself in the digital world, staying protected in the physical world is essential. Insurance plans for home, auto, and health and life can reduce your financial burden and give you peace of mind.

At Hicks Insurance Agency, we can help you find the right coverage for your needs. Contact us at 815-288-1523 to learn more about our insurance plans and how they can protect you in the real world.

