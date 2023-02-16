Important Documents for Advance Funeral Planning

Death is a reality that we all must deal with.

When it comes to our own death, making arrangements will fall upon our loved ones that remain, and it can be a challenge for them to address all the details.

Fortunately, you can handle much of it with preneed funeral plans. But in order to plan successfully, you’ll need to gather the appropriate documentation.

Here are some key documents that are important to have in place when making plans in advance.

Personal Contacts

It’s a good plan to start with a list of personal contacts who should be notified immediately after your death. If you are still employed, it’s important that your employer and coworkers are also included here. It can be helpful to enlist a trusting person to contact everyone on this list so that the proper information is distributed to those who need to know.

Your Legal Will

Your legal will is one of the most important documents to have ready. The Will shows how you want your assets to be divided. It is also important to include the details of the legal power of attorney to help with bigger or more detailed decisions for your estate.

Your Financial, Medical and Utilities Information

You should include all relevant personal information, perhaps in the same folder, such as your financial records, retirement and investment information and any banks or other companies that handle your home, auto or business finances.

It’s also important to include all current or pending medical bills and accounts for your home or business utilities and insurance as well.

With this documentation prepared, your loved ones will be in a better position to handle the arrangements after you’ve passed. Ultimately, pre-need planning ensures your funeral services and estate division will go much smoother and quicker because everything will already be in order.

