Tips for a Great Spring Cleaning

Think spring! The calendar might still say February, but warmer days will be here before we know it!

But even before the weather turns for the better and the days elongate, there’s always those pre-spring days that give us a nice preview of things to come – and create the opportunity for some early spring cleaning.

Here are some helpful tips so you can make the most out of an early spring cleaning.

Clean One Room at a Time

Cleaning the entire house in a day or two can seem like a daunting task, but not if you take one room – or even one space – at a time. This is a way to make sure everything gets the attention it needs. Try to choose a warmer day so you can open up the windows and doors. This will help move the dust out of the house that is kicked up from vacuuming and dusting, and will also saturate the house with clean, fresh air.

Everyone Chips In

A great way to tackle all the chores is to involve the family (or any helpful friends) and divide and conquer. Each person can take specific rooms or sections, and work together to clean bigger areas like living rooms, the basement and garage. Developing a checklist can be a great way to assign certain tasks to everyone to make sure the job gets done thoroughly. Additionally, involving others is a good way to spend time together, and you can finish off the day’s cleaning with dinner and drinks.

Take Advantage of the Weather

Don’t just clean the inside of the house on a day with nice weather. Seize the opportunity to take care of outdoor tasks as well. Even if spring hasn’t fully sprung yet, it’s still a good chance to clean exterior windows, shake the dirt off any outdoor furniture, grills or patio and do a little prep work so you can be ready to enjoy your outdoor spaces as soon as possible.

These are just a few simple ideas to help you get a head start on your spring cleaning.

