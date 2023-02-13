3 Things To Know About Heart Health

February is Heart Health Month, a perfect time to raise awareness and share information about the prevalence and the dangers of heart disease. Understanding the risk factors and knowing how to live a heart-healthy lifestyle are an important part of practicing self-care. The heart is a muscular organ, and like other muscles in the body, it needs special attention. At Morrison Community Hospital, Dr. Faraz Manazir helps patients improve their heart health in a variety of ways. Here are three things to know about heart health.

1. The key risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and tobacco usage. Almost half of American adults have at least one of these risk factors, which makes it no surprise that heart disease is the leading cause of death (one in every four) for men and women in the U.S. Incredibly, a heart attack occurs about every 40 seconds in this country.

2. Heart disease is largely preventable. Regular exercise can help tremendously; cardiovascular exercise gets the heart pumping, and strength training helps build muscle. “Knowing your target heart rate is important,” explained Dr. Manazir. “As a cardiologist, I can determine a patient’s target heart rate and offer recommendations regarding how to reach it. The American Heart Association recommends five 30-minute exercise sessions each week.”

3. It’s important to have an annual physical that includes checking for blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, and other heart health benchmarks. “These help determine a patient’s risk for heart disease, and allows us to offer correct advice regarding lifestyle changes and medications, if necessary,” added Dr. Manazir. “A healthy diet is also important, and people with high risk should be tested for diabetes, which, if left untreated, can lead to or worsen heart disease.” It’s estimated that up to 20% of people with diabetes aren’t aware that they have it.

For more information about heart health, or to make an appointment, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-5511