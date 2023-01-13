Morrison Community Hospital Offers Superior Skilled Nursing Care

Patients should know they have a choice for skilled nursing care once their inpatient hospitalization stay is completed. Skilled nursing care is crucial for anyone requiring specialized services from a skilled nurse and/or a rehabilitation professional on a daily basis until they’re ready to return home.

Patients needing more time to recover from orthopedic issues, such as hip fractures, knee replacements, or anything requiring physical or occupational therapy, need a facility like Morrison Community Hospital that can accommodate their needs. Patients recovering from pneumonia or heart issues may be too weak to return home, and those needing wound care, post-surgical nursing care, or IV antibiotics for infections also need rehabilitation and skilled services. Respite care, outpatient IV therapies, and hospitalization for acute illnesses are also provided by MCH.

Patients at MCH enjoy brand new private rooms designed for comfort and safety. “We pride ourselves on providing personalized, high quality care, with an excellent staff-to-patient ratio and Registered Nurses providing care 24 hours a day,” said Tia Richards, Social Services Director for Morrison Community Hospital. “Because we’re in a hospital setting, we always have a physician available. We also have lab, x-ray, and Emergency Room services on site.”

Its hospital setting sets MCH apart from a nursing home environment. “We focus on getting patients back home as soon as they’re safely able,” said Richards. “Our lengths of stay are generally shorter than many nursing facilities. We also assist in the transition process by arranging, as needed, in-home services that benefit the patient.”

Morrison Community Hospital accepts patients from a wide geographic area, and has a reputation for high quality services recognized by area medical professionals. Its patient satisfaction feedback regarding skilled nursing services is very positive.

Most insurance companies offer a skilled nursing benefit, and MCH completes pre-certification requirements prior to a patient’s admission. For more information about services provided, or to inquire about patient care, please call Tia Richards at 815-772-5516.

Morrison Community Hospital

Tia Richards, Social Services Director

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5516

www.morrrisonhospital.com