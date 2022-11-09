Veteran’s Day 2022

Veteran’s Day will be observed on Friday, November 11, 2022.

It is a federal holiday in the United States to honor all men and women who are members of our military.

Veteran’s Day began as Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, to recognize the end of World War I and has since grown into the observed day we know now. In 1954, the name was officially changed to Veteran’s Day, and expanded to honor the veterans of all U.S. wars.

Veterans are honored members of our country. In addition to their dedicated time of service, these men and women continue to put into practice the lessons and values they learned in the military to their everyday lives to help their communities.

Following their military service, many veterans enter careers as police officers, firefighters, airline pilots, teachers, scientists and doctors. These dedicated people carry their senses of duty and service beyond the uniform they wore. As such, they richly deserve recognition.

Honoring Veterans

Many restaurants will offer free meals to Veterans, and parades can be found in many towns. Additionally, cemeteries and memorial parks across the country host special ceremonies each Veteran’s Day to commemorate and honor those that were lost. Check in your community to see what ceremonies or services are offered and where, as they are usually free to the public.

Jones Funeral home proudly honors all veterans.

“In our area, we are very fortunate to have our American Legion Posts and VFW’s who assist with military honors for our veterans, be it at the cemetery, church, or funeral home,” says Patrick Jones, Jr., owner of Jones Funeral Home.

“I can’t tell you how much the families of deceased veterans appreciate the honor guard members’ time and effort to help honor their loved one’s service.”

The work and support that local American Legion Posts and VFW’s provide are a prime example of continuing recognition of service in the community.

“I would like to encourage our younger veterans that as they approach retirement age and have a little more free time to consider joining our local Honor Guards,” Jones, Jr. said.

For more information or questions about veteran’s services, please visit www.thejonesfh.com , or call us at 815-288-2241.

Jones Funeral Home

204 S Ottawa Ave

Dixon, IL 61021