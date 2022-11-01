The Relationship Between Exercise and Diabetes

Millions of people around the world have chronic diabetes. While there is no cure for diabetes, treatments can help patients manage the disease. One such treatment is exercise. Exercise is good for people with diabetes. It helps control blood sugar, lose weight, and makes insulin work better.

The Benefits of Exercise for Patients with Diabetes

If you have diabetes, you need to exercise. That’s non-negotiable. Exercise helps to lower blood sugar levels by using up glucose for energy. It also helps to reduce stress, promote better sleep, and help with weight loss. When you lose weight, it takes less insulin to lower your blood sugar levels. A little bit of exercise goes a long way when you have diabetes.

Types of Exercise to Control Diabetes

Aerobic exercise and resistance training are two types of exercise that are especially good for people with diabetes. Aerobic workouts are activities that increase your heart rate and make you breathe harder. Some aerobic exercises include walking, running, swimming, and biking. Resistance training is any exercise that uses weights or other resistance to build muscle mass.

Putting the Fun in Fitness

At 7:24 Fitness on the Rock, we understand that not everyone loves to exercise. That’s why we have a wide variety of classes to choose from, so you can find something you enjoy. We also offer group fitness classes, so you can work out with friends or meet new people. And our certified instructors are always available to help you modify exercises to fit your needs.

All these factors can help to improve your health and well-being. However, you must consult your doctor before starting any new exercise routine. Together, you can develop a safe and effective plan for you. Regular exercise allows you to control your diabetes and improve your quality of life.

At 7:24 Fitness on the Rock, we offer a variety of fitness classes and personal training services that can help you to meet your fitness goals. Contact us at 815-564-9000 to learn how we can help you to manage your diabetes through exercise and healthy living.

7:24 Fitness on the Rock

107 ½ 1st Ave.

Rock Falls, IL 61071

815-564-9000

www.724fitnessontherock.com