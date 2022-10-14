Grieving From Miscarriage and Infant Loss

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The entire month is dedicated to honor and remember those who are dealing with the loss of a child during pregnancy or infancy and finding the resources and outlets to help families through their grief.

A loved one’s death is never easy, but a child’s death—either from miscarriage or shortly after birth—can be particularly difficult on the family, especially the parents. As with any loss, you will experience many feelings and it’s important to allow yourself as much time as needed to grieve thoroughly and in healthy ways.

Proactive Steps in Grieving

As challenging as it may seem, being proactive and remembering to care for yourself is often the key to finding strength during the coping process. First, it is crucial to mind your physical state along with your emotions. Eating healthy, getting as much rest as possible and exercising are great ways to reduce stress and help clarify your thoughts. The body and mind work together and taking care of your body helps take care of your mind, too.

If you need it, support groups exist to help families grieving the loss of a child.

Many parents experience heavy emotions with infant loss such as guilt and blaming themselves for the tragedy. Counseling services and support organizations in the community exist to create comfort and empathy from—and with—others who have experienced similar loss.

Additionally, it is always good to reach out to your loved ones and close friends to talk, or even just vent. When possible, talk about your emotions honestly, address them, share them and discuss how you feel. These are all positive steps toward healing.

