Morrison Community Hospital Offers Specialized Breast Cancer Care Clinic

For nearly 40 years, October has been designated Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This annual campaign, commonly associated with a pink ribbon symbol, strives to educate Americans about the importance of early detection and high-quality care. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, and breast cancer deaths are higher than those caused by any other cancer besides lung cancer. Breast cancer doesn’t only affect women, however; about 1% of invasive breast cancers are diagnosed in men.

Morrison Community Hospital is a warrior in the fight against breast cancer. With the addition of Dr. James Olney, MCH’s Breast Cancer Care Clinic has greatly improved its ability to detect and treat breast cancer. It has enhanced the assessment and diagnostic intervention process, which can now be performed as an outpatient service without radiation exposure, reducing procedure costs and time spent in the hospital. The surgical team has over 25 years of experience treating women in the Morrison area.

Morrison Community Hospital is one of the only hospitals in Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa to offer a revolutionary new technology that makes breast cancer surgery more accurate and convenient. The Sentimag® system, along with the Magseed® marker and Magtrace® lymphatic tracer, was designed to help surgeons locate, stage, and remove breast cancer with confidence. It’s painless for the patient and removes the need for nuclear medicine, eliminating radiation exposure and reducing costs. Radiology services and nuclear medicine appointments are eliminated.

Operating with the Sentimag® platform is clinically proven to be more accurate than traditional methods. When cancer is removed, the surgeon only takes what’s necessary and is more likely to remove it all.

More than 130,000 women from over 40 countries around the world have been treated with the Sentimag® system, but Morrison Community Hospital is the only hospital in Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa to offer this technology. For more information, or to make an appointment with Dr. James Olney, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com