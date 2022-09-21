Tips for Writing a Eulogy

Writing a eulogy for a loved one is an honorable task.

It can also be very difficult.

It’s not just any speech. It’s a tribute that you’ll want to get right. Whether you deliver the eulogy in written or spoken form, it will remain a faithful document of remembrance that can have a lasting, if intangible impact for the deceased and their family.

Generally speaking, eulogies can include many themes and styles. Whether you choose to write yours as a humorous piece or more serious, the important thing is to be honest. Here are some tips to help you get started.

Write for the Audience

It’s important to keep in mind who the audience is. Whether you write or deliver the eulogy verbally, think of the audience as a participant in your story. It’ll likely be a mix of family and friends, so considering their feelings and how they might interpret what you say can help you determine which style to use.

Consider Who It’s Really For

Make sure you talk with other family members and friends of the deceased about the person who has passed. Mostly, this will ensure your facts are correct and can help you determine which stories and anecdotes to tell. When you truly think of the person who has died and frame it with discussions with the family and close friends, the overall picture of the eulogy will become clearer and more genuine.

Drafting Suggestions

It can be challenging to organize your feelings, memories and stories. If you’re writing the eulogy, think of your discussions with others to help you shape the tone. Based on their feedback, you should be able to align your own thoughts with theirs to determine whether the eulogy will be serious, sad, upbeat, funny, or even a combination of all of those. If you’re speaking the eulogy, then having notes handy is a good idea so that you won’t lose track of the points you want to make.

In either case, remember that funeral services are a remembrance, so sharing all kinds of stories of the person are usually appropriate. Talk about what they enjoyed in life, the people they loved and the things they were good at.

Once you’ve written out a first draft, ask for feedback. Make sure it’s meeting the expectations of those closest to the deceased person. This is the best way to make sure that you don’t miscommunicate anything.

Above all else, be genuine.

If you’re in touch with your feelings and thoughts, it will translate into the kind of eulogy that people will remember fondly.

