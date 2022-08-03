The Art of Grilling Artichokes

Cookouts and backyard get togethers are staples of summer. Even just firing up the grill by yourself on a warm summer evening is an enjoyable way to cook.

It doesn’t matter if you use a gas, charcoal or electric grill, vegetables are a very common – and delicious – side to any grilled main course. But just like with any meat, grilling vegetables has its own unique process. Tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, peppers and of course corn on the cob are some of the most popular summertime veggies to toss on the grates. But there’s another delicious if underutilized vegetable that is also great on the grill: artichokes.

So, what’s the best recipe for grilling up this unique vegetable? There are many to choose from. But here is a simple one that will make a perfect addition to any cookout menu.

Start with fresh artichokes and strip off the tips of the leaves. Then, peel the stem to expose it’s core and trim the top so the heart is visible. Cut the artichoke in half and scoop out the purplish inside part (called the thistle.)

Drop each half into boiling water to soften them. Add fresh lemon wedges and a pinch of salt. Boil for about 10 minutes, and then remove and let them drain. While they are still warm, drizzle with olive oil and salt, pepper and garlic powder. You can also use any dry rub or seasoning of your choice for whatever flavor you want.

Place the artichokes on a heated grill for about five minutes total, flipping after two or three minutes on each side. Once there are nice grill marks on the leaves and there is a desired softness in the artichokes, pull them off the grill to let them cool. Add another dash of seasoning or drizzle of lemon juice if you so desire, and they are ready to eat!

That’s all there is to it. You can dip your grilled artichokes in whatever dipping sauce you prefer, eat them plain as a snack or appetizer, or as a perfect side to grilled chicken or steak.

This is just one of many ways grill this tasty vegetable. Check out our video with Chef Jason for another variation of artichokes on the grill right here .

