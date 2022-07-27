Score a goal with the Dixon YMCA fall soccer program

Soccer (also called football, especially in other countries) is the most popular sport in the world and is played in most countries. Youth soccer leagues create fond memories for both you and your child as they play a fun sport and make friends along the way.

The Dixon Family YMCA offers a Fall Youth Soccer Program for children born between 2009 and 2018, and registration is open now through Aug. 6.

Practices take place during the week, with games on Fridays and Saturdays.

Volunteer coaches are also needed, as well as volunteers for the parent program committee. If you are interested in volunteering, please email Cody Haenitsch at codyh@dixonymca.org or call 815-288-9622 for more information.

Games begin Sept. 3 and run through Oct. 8. Registration for Y members is $50 for U5-U8 and $60 for U9-U14. Non-member registration is $55 for U5-U8, and $65 for U9-U14.

As play during soccer is continuous, soccer is great for fitness and cardiovascular health. People of various ages and skill levels can participate in soccer. Soccer is generally a non-contact sport that teaches coordination and promotes teamwork. The sport also builds confidence and self-esteem.

Sports researcher Peter Krustrup, who has spent more than 15 years studying the health benefits of soccer, said that recreational-level play and soccer-related exercise drills can help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure. Soccer also can help shift body composition by decreasing fat and increasing lean muscle.

Register today at www.dixonymca.org .

Dixon Family YMCA: 110 North Galena, Dixon, IL 61021, 815-288-9622, www.dixonymca.org