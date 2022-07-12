The Difference Between a Death Notice and an Obituary

Chances are you’ve heard these two very common terms quite often when talking about someone’s passing. While the two terms are used interchangeably and have similar meanings, there are a few small differences between them.

A death notice is a short, formatted publication. It provides basic details about the death and information about the funeral services. Usually, the family of the deceased will notify the local newspaper to publish it.

An obituary is a longer, written piece. It is published after the death and provides details on the death itself but also about the person’s life. Where the death notice just gives basic information, the obituary tells a bigger story. Often, a professional writer creates the piece, and it is then published in the newspaper.

Some newspapers have an obituaries section, with a lot of paid announcements of people’s deaths. There may also be longer obituaries written and placed in this section.

Regardless of which term you use, they are common enough to where you’ll be able to make your point – but it can be helpful to understand these differences, so you’ll know which one to use when the time comes.

