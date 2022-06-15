3 summer swimming tips to know

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children age 1-4 – and it only takes seconds.

Water safety is important, especially for children. In fact, 69 percent of all drownings among children ages 4 and younger happen during non-swim times.

To lower the risk of drowning and other water-related injuries to children, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends using “layers” of protection. Here are 3 swimming tips to know to make water safety a priority this summer.

1. Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising near water.

Even if lifeguards are present, a responsible adult should always be with your child. When children are playing in and around water, close and constant supervision become essential.

Assign a water watcher to constantly keep eyes on children, especially during parties or picnics at the pool or lake when it’s easy to get distracted.

2. Take smart precautions, especially with weak and inexperienced swimmers in water.

Teach children to always ask permission to go near water. Use life jackets near lakes and rivers, make sure they fit properly and are approved by the US Coast Guard. If you’re at the beach, always swim in a lifeguarded area.

3. Make sure everyone in the family learns to swim and knows what to do in a water emergency.

Start swim lessons as soon as your child is ready. The AAP recommends swim lessons for all children, and their parents, as another layer of water safety. The Dixon Family YMCA offers swim lessons year-round for ages 6 months and older.

Swim lessons will help ensure your child is water competent. This means they can enter water over their head and return to the surface, float or tread water for at least 1 minute, and turn over and tur around in water. Competent swimmers can also swim at least 25 yards and exit the water.

Call the YMCA front desk at 815-288-9622 to enroll in the next session of swim lessons. Classes include parent/child for ages 6 months to 3 years old, Gym and Swim for ages 3-5 years, Preschool for ages 3-5 years, and youth lessons for ages 6 and over. The YMCA also offers private lessons!

